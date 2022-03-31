Jose “Joe” T. Ponte 1947 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – It is with great sadness that the family of Jose “Joe” T. Ponte announce his unexpected death on March 21, 2022, at his home in Brunswick. He was 73. He leaves behind his beloved family including his wife Wendy Ponte; and three children Gregory H. Ponte, their late son, Jason C. Ponte, and Jessica M. Ponte Avenarius; four beautiful granddaughters, Valentina, Suri, Alessandra, and Aria; his six close siblings Dorothy, Maria, Marcie, Fatima, Natalie, and Daniel; and 10 wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Marcelino and Angelina Torres da Ponte. He was born in Sao Miguel on Oct. 31, 1947, in the Azores (Portugal). It was a humble life and Joe knew work as a young boy. His father moved to Canada and later brought the rest of his family over when Joe was 14. He was so eager to learn English, finish school and imagine what he would do with his new life. When he was 21 years old his father and best friend died early leaving him with the responsibility of becoming the family patriarch to help his bereaved mother and siblings. He had bought a small deli restaurant at one point and then decided to go back to school at George Brown College for Food & Hospitality Management. He went up the ranks as Banquet Chef at the Four Seasons Hotel and the Sheraton Toronto and then transferred to the Sheraton Boston as Executive Chef in 1977 and there met his future wife. Always eager to spread his wings he moved to the Sheraton in Rio de Janeiro in ’79 as Executive Chef. His career continued to advance from F&B Director to General Manager with moves to Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Bahamas, Toronto, and Brazil with his family in tow. In the late ’80’s he returned with the family to Toronto and opened the F&B operation at the new Skydome Stadium and later to the Canadian Pacific Hotels as Exec. Asst. Mgr. Starwood Hotels and Resorts within that time frame brought Sheraton into their huge group of multinational 5 star hotels. Joe became Vice President Six Sigma – Latin American Div. in 2001. He was transferred to Miami, Fla. until his retirement in 2013. In his personal life everything he did was for family. He fell in love with Maine so we bought our home here in 1999. He looked forward to being home, his sanctuary, between his work related travels abroad. Joe was ambitious and used to hard work no matter what he did but he never lost the appreciation of a simpler life. He got great satisfaction teaching, advising, and promoting employees along the way and they remained in contact with him over the years. He had an elegance and dignity about him and was the most sincere man. His children realized as they got older how much living abroad had enriched their lives. Remembering his heritage was important to him so when visiting his family in Canada he was fussed over with wonderful Portuguese cooking and remembering the stories of old. We will all miss his gourmet cooking, laughing at his own incredibly corny Dad jokes, the huge satisfaction he had to shed his suit and tie for cowboy boots and suspenders when he was on his John Deere and listening to his entertaining life stories around the table. He received Presidents from around the world, foreign dignitaries, the Queen of England, sports figures, and cultural personalities. He organized important fundraisers, worked with the Olympic Committee. and had hugely popular food festivals to name a few. To cover all the accomplishments and awards in his life there aren’t enough pages to fill. His legacy is one to be so proud of! You will be deeply missed! Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Joe’s memory to the: World Central Kitchen on their website

Guest Book