McKin Company site to be removed from Superfund list

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has proposed removing the former McKin Company from the Superfund Priorities List and is accepting public comment about the decision.

The 7-acre parcel at 25 Mayall Road started as a liquid waste disposal facility in 1965, according to a press release. Between 1965 and 1978, an incinerator, a concrete block building, an asphalt-lined lagoon and storage and fuel tanks were located at the site.

“The removal marks the end of major cleanup activities at the site … ,” Town Manager Nathanial Ruby said. “This announcement marks a milestone in the decades-long effort to restore the site.”

Property owners within the Superfund area are still not allowed to extract groundwater for the foreseeable future, according to the release.

Some remediation work will still be done in the future and maintenance and monitoring activities will continue as needed.

The EPA’s public comment period on the decision to remove the property from the Superfund list closes April 20. Comments may be submitted to John Bryant, U.S. EPA Region 1 Mail code: 07-15, Post Office Square, Suite 100, Boston, MA 02109-3912 or via email to [email protected]

Budget hearing

A public hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2022-23 municipal budget will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in council chambers at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. The public can also join the meeting remotely by accessing the link on the town website at graymaine.org the day of the meeting.

Public safety promotion

Congratulations go out to Hannah Bewsey, who has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and is now a shift officer at Gray Fire Rescue.

Bewsey, who has been with GFR for five years, is the first full-time female officer in the department. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and Spanish from Claremont McKenna College before starting her career as an EMT for Freeport Fire Rescue in 2015. She is a certified firefighter I/II and received her paramedic’s license in 2018. Bewsey has also completed the criteria for critical care paramedicine and is certified as a flight paramedic.

Bewsey has completed seven marathons (best time 3:12) and two Ironman competitions. If you can’t find her in the back of an ambulance, she is either in the gym or out running and biking.

April vacation fun

Registration begins April 1 for kids in pre-K to seventh grade to participate in daily activities being offered from April 18-22 by Gray Recreation. Sign up for individual days or the whole week. Daily activities include outside play, games and arts and crafts at Newbegin Community Center, 20 Main St. For more information see gngrec.com.

Wildlife park opens

The Maine Wildlife Park is opening for the season April 15, and volunteers are needed, including admissions, snack shack, gardeners, carpenters, and wildlife presenters and transporters. See maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park/about/volunteer.html for an application.

The park is open weather permitting. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. but visitors may stay in the park until 6 p.m.

Outdoor lovers wanted

If you’re passionate about the outdoors and conserving open space, the Open Space Committee would love to have you join them.

The group is working with a newly completed open space plan and has an established, solid working relationship with the Royal River Conservation Trust and the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust. The committee meets once a month.

A theme throughout the plan is that all residents should “protect and connect” open space throughout Gray and also work sensitively and cooperatively with landowners.

The full plan can be found at graymaine.org by typing “open space plan” into the search bar. Email Anne Gass at [email protected] for more information and to apply.

American Legion elections

The election of officers for American Legion Post #86 will be April 21 for all positions: commander, 1st vice commander, 2nd vice commander, service officer, finance officer, chaplain, sergeant-at-arms, historian and adjutant.

If interested, contact Adjutant Kelly Skehan or Commander Jeff Small, or call 657-4884.

Kindergarten, pre-K registration

Russell School is accepting preregistration for all children who will be starting kindergarten in the fall. Parents with a child living in Gray who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 should call 657-4929 or check online at msad15.org.

School Administrative District 15 also offers a voluntary, half-day pre-kindergarten program at Dunn School in New Gloucester. Up to 90 students can enroll each year. If more than 90 students apply, a lottery will be held in the summer. To be eligible for the lottery, if needed, students must preregister prior to screening in June. Complete the preregistration process through the link at msad15.org or by calling Dunn School at 657-5050 as soon as possible.

Longest Day 5K

Registration is open at libbyhill.org for The Longest Day 5K 2022 race on June 21 at Libby Hill Forest Trails, 50 Libby Hill Road. To volunteer for the event, contact John Keller at [email protected]

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

