American citizens who do not fit into traditional male or female gender roles will be permitted to select a third option on their U.S. passports.

Starting April 11, applicants who consider themselves transgender, non-binary or others who do not conform to traditional gender definitions can select “X” as an option on their passports to denote “unspecified or another gender identity.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to promoting and protecting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all persons – including transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons around the world,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

“This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion,” he said.

Other federal agencies have also announced their plans to make it easier for transgender people to obtain government-issued identification.

The Transportation Safety Administration says it will introduce more gender-neutral screening processes to avoid humiliating questions and searches for non-gender conforming travelers.

The Social Security Administration announced it would allow people to “self-select” their gender in official records.

“[We] are committed to reducing barriers and ensuring the fair treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by updating our procedures for Social Security number records,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, the acting Social Security commissioner.

Unlike passports, Social Security cards do not specify gender, although other Social Security documents do.

LGBTQ advocates cheered the moves.

“Everyone deserves the right to have identity documents that reflect who they are,” said the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, or GLAAD.

“Today’s actions will help reduce harassment, discrimination, and violence against transgender people who are just trying to live our lives,” said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The moves come as conservatives seek to impose new restrictions on transgender people inside the U.S., including banning transgender women from participating in sports.

Texas recently enacted a law effectively banning medical treatment for young people transitioning to a different gender, while Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law restricts how educators in public schools may discuss sexuality with students.

