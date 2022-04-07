Cameras to help nab drivers passing stopped school buses

The Gorham school and police departments have collaborated to install automated cameras to catch drivers passing stopped school buses.

Superintendent Heather Perry and Gorham Police say the cameras are now on half of the district’s buses, with the remainder to be installed this summer.

“The penalty for a driver passing a stopped school bus for a first offense is that they are committing a Class E crime that is punishable by a $250 minimum fine and a mandatory 30-day license suspension for a second offense that occurs within three years of the first offense,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said.

The cameras will automatically record the rear license plates of vehicles passing buses that have activated flashing red lights. The district’s transportation department will share time- and date-stamped videos with police, who will issue summonses, Perry and Gorham Police said in a joint news release.

The district has received more than 50 reports this year of drivers passing school buses that were boarding or disembarking students, according to the release.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of our students,” the release stated.

For more information about the cameras, visit the company’s website at seon.com.

Teacher receives national acclaim

Angela Gospodarek, a science teacher at Gorham Middle School, was recognized recently as a five-year member of the National STEM Scholar Program, a prestigious professional development program designed for middle school science teachers who are inspiring the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) pioneers.

In 2017, Gospodarek was one of only 10 teachers selected nationwide to participate in the program. All National STEM Scholars participate in a week of advanced STEM training and national networking and are provided with funding to implement a “big idea” Challenge Project at home and a Chromebook to facilitate ongoing collaboration.

Gospodarek attended the National STEM Scholar Program’s first reunion from March 30 to April 3 in Houston. There she met 50 national STEM scholars representing middle schools from across the U.S. and exchanged ideas and collaborated with science teachers from all over the world.

Gospodarek was presented with her five-year certificate and invited to film a description of her Challenge Project for inclusion in the digital STEM Scholar Library at stemscholarlibrary.org, a new online digital resource available free of charge for teachers, students and parents.

“Educators like Angela make a difference in the academic choices students make that will open or close the door to STEM careers,” said Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation. “Studies show that middle school students who become excited about science are the ones who will pursue STEM courses in high school and major in them at the technical and college level.

“Unfortunately, nearly 50% of eighth graders in America lose interest in pursuing the STEM-related subjects increasingly required for 21st-century jobs. We believe our investment in teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact the development of a new generation of scientists in academic, research, advanced technology and infrastructure engineering.”

Triad author talk

Rita Losee, author of the book “Strategies for Living Well at 50, 60 or 70,” will speak when Triad meets at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Gorham Public Safety, 270 Main St. (Route 25).

Triad promotes the well-being and safety of senior citizens. It is sponsored by Gorham, Westbrook and Windham fire and police departments. The group meets on the second Friday of each month.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 5, 1972, that Ken Sawtelle was in charge of a program about antiques and their stories when the Gorham Historical Society met. Cornelia Files and Martha Sanborn served refreshments.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 1 that the U.S. public debt was $30,341,730,921,413.68.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: