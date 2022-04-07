School board ballot set for Election Day

The slate of candidates for the School Administrative District 6 Board of Directors is final, with Vice Chairperson Nathan Carlow of Buxton being challenged by Vickie Shane.

The Standish-based school district also includes the towns of Hollis, Limington and Frye Island.

In Standish, the board’s current chairperson, Erika Creutz, will face Eric Bleicken. Incumbent Donald Marean is being challenged by Eric Scott Kuntz in Hollis. Christina Silvestra of Limington is running unopposed for the seat held by Julie Bruni, who did not file papers.

James Moses did not return papers to run again to represent Frye Island. Barring a write-in candidate, no one will be on the ballot.

All terms are for three years, with the exception of Frye Island, which is a one-year term.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for municipal office is 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Town Clerk John Myers reported March 31 that current Chairperson Thomas Peters, former chairperson Mark Blier and residents Clifford Emery and David Harmon took out nominations papers for two available seats on the select board, but none had filed. At least 25 valid signatures, but fewer than 100, are required to secure a place on the June 14 ballot.

There are also two, three-year terms available on the Planning Board; incumbent Craig Lefebvre has taken out papers and Jeremiah Ross, a former member and chairperson, has filed papers.

Three seats for three-year terms each are open on the Budget Committee, for which Chairperson Sheridan Bennett and his fellow incumbents David Kessler and Roger Tracy have taken out papers.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported April 11, 1962, that Ruel Sawyer was elected chief of the Groveville Fire Department. Ralph Roberts was elected assistant chief.

