YORK COUNTY — Dust off those dancing shoes and get ready to make a trip down Memory Lane as the Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance is about to make a return this spring.

The 19th edition of the popular dance will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 7 at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St. in Biddeford. The popular dance is the largest community fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland.

Tickets are just $10 with proceeds donated to the Ronald McDonald House, which provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

Oldies Dance Group organizer Bruce Martin says that to date the organization has raised more than $80,000 for Ronald McDonald House and he advises everyone interested in attending the dance to act now, because tickets sell out quickly and seating is limited.

“I’m always amazed at just how fast these tickets sell out,” Martin said. “People love to dance, and they love to listen to oldies music. We only have room for about 300 people at each dance, so we encourage anyone who is interested in attending to call and get their tickets now.”

Martin said that the oldies dances resonate with the community because it features some of the finest rock n roll music from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and it’s an opportunity to get out of the house and to dance the evening away in a safe and comfortable setting with friends.

“People really appreciate rock n’ roll music,” he said. “These Oldies Dances are an opportunity to hear to your favorite tunes once more and this music really is the soundtrack of our lives. The most important thing is that the dances raise money to support the important work that the staff of the Ronald McDonald House in Portland is doing.”

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call Bruce Martin at 207-284-4692.

