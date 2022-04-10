NORTH BALDWIN – Thomas E. Frost, 78, passed away on April 7, 2022 after a long battle with mesothelioma.He was born April 30, 1943, in Portland, the son of Donald and Mabel (Preble) Frost. Tom graduated from Westbrook High School. He and Kathy raised three children while he worked as a tool and die maker at Fairchild Semiconductor from 1963 to 2003. At the time of his retirement, he had the greatest length of employment of any employee – 40 years, to the day.Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Katherine (Sylvester); his son, Edward T. Frost and wife Karen of North Baldwin, Jack A. Frost and wife Brenda of Ellsworth, daughter, Cynthia A. Frost, of Newport; five grandchildren, Donald (wife Cari), Julia (partner Kyle), Abigail, Morgan (fiancee Mark) and Colby Fredette; great-grandchildren Oakley and Marlee; sister, Florence Ireland and her son Patrick Wallace.Tom was predeceased by his parents; brother, Russell; granddaughter, Jessica.Tom cherished many faithful dogs, including Sophie, who remains a source of joy for the family.Tom and Kathy were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Portland on Jan. 11, 1964 and shortly thereafter moved to Sebago and then to Baldwin in 1975, their forever-home for the past 47 years. Several years after they moved to Baldwin farmstead, they discovered that Tom’s grandparents (Maynard and Florence) had been married in the same home in 1910.Tom always said he had three jobs: Fairchild, the 200-year-old farmstead, and camp at First Roach Pond. Tom was in constant motion. Never-ending projects involved restoration and additions were fit in with landscaping, fieldwork and wood-cutting. He also spent countless hours working on his antique cars, with special affinity for his Ford Model A hot-rod roadster, which was very similar to the one he had built as a teenager.His favorite spot to relax, which was not the norm, was at camp – sitting before a roaring campfire – the bigger, the better – looking over the lake to the mountains of Big and Little Spencer in the distance, while listening to the loon’s magical calls.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. in Cornish. Burial will be private at New West Baldwin Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family ask for consideration for gifts to be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, with special thanks to caregivers Julie and Lynn for the exceptional care provided, or American Lung Association of Maine.

