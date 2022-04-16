PORTLAND – Lydia M. Percival, 93, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, after a 10-month illness. She lived the beginning and end of her life in Portland, and between in Cape Elizabeth and in Naples, Fla.

She had a long career in banking beginning at Portland Savings Bank, and successors through Peoples Heritage Bank, mostly at the Westgate branch. She was a proud graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and was always thankful to the Sisters of Mercy for providing her education. She loved to attend reunions with classmates and the sisters, as well as with her banking friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony E. Morelli, in 1972, and by her husband, Roger B. Percival, on Jan. 6, 2019. She was raised on Newbury Street in Portland by Rachele and Agostino Germani, and married Tony, who was literally the boy next door. She considered herself lucky to have two loving marriages.

She is survived by her son Peter Morelli and daughter-in-law Janet Morelli of Portland; cherished granddaughter, Julia Morelli and husband Edward Mendelsohn of London; her sister, Edith Marino of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived also by lifelong friend Anne Romano, who was like a sister, and by Daniel Coburn and Dale Meck of Naples, Fla., her loving friends who made her final years enjoyable in Florida.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. A time of fellowship and reception will follow at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland later in the afternoon.

