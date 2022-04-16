BREWER – Christopher J. Campbell, 55, died at peace at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center with family members at his side on April 12, 2022, following a battle of more than 12 years with cancer. He was born on August 2, 1966, in North Kingstown, R.I., son of Sondra H. (Hawkes) and Norman G. Campbell.

After graduating from Brewer High School in 1984, he enlisted in the United States Army as PFC, stationed at Fort Polk, La., receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1986. He then traveled extensively throughout the United States, following the Grateful Dead. After returning, Chris had a keen interest in academics, and entered the University of Southern Maine where he graduated with High Honors, receiving a degree in Accounting. Additionally, he pursued further education at the University of New Hampshire. Chris began his career as an Auditor for the State of Maine in 2000. Chris met his wife, Carol Springfield, in Southern Maine, and they were married in 1998. He, Carol, and his stepdaughter, Eleanor, made a loving home there.

Chris was one smart cookie and had many hobbies and interests. During his childhood, he took great pleasure in participating in the KISS “Army,” going to the Bangor Auditorium to watch pro wrestling with his siblings, and swimming at the lake. Also as a child, his love for music of all types blossomed. Thus, he became a self-taught musician, playing a range of instruments that included guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, keyboards, and drums. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, especially enjoying watching them at home with his parents. During the summer, Chris took pleasure in going out to camp for family gatherings, as well as the solitude of being there alone. He took up quite a hobby of bird watching several years ago, enjoying their songs, colors, and flight. Chris’ library of books is quite astonishing, ranging from sci-fi to history, music to fantasy, novels to non-fiction. He was always challenging himself to learn something new.

All who knew Chris will always remember his love for family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Norman and Sondra; wife (and friend) Carol; stepdaughter Eleanor; brother Norman P. Campbell and wife Joanne Campbell of Camden, sister Bonita L. Pearson and husband Keith Pearson of Brewer, brother Thomas L. Campbell and wife Pixie Campbell of Dedham, brother Daniel G. Campbell and wife Jane Campbell of Belfast, and sister Karen A. Day and husband Maurice Day of Glenburn; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and life-long friend and musician, Ron Cook of Holden.

Family and friends are welcome to join a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 598 N. Main St., Brewer, on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

The entire Campbell family would like to send our thanks to all caregivers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Northern Lights EMMC, Cancer Care of Maine, and Bangor Area Visiting Nurses for their devotion and painstaking care.

Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with his family on the tribute wall of kileyandfoley.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please feel free to send a donation in Chris’ name to:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

PO Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

Guest Book