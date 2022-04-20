JUPITER, Fla. – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Robert F. Hatem, formerly of Lowell, Mass., Ogunquit, and a resident of Jupiter, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 86.

He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Joanne (Murtagh) with whom he shared 67 years of togetherness.

Born in Lawrence, Mass. in 1935, he was the son of the late Louise (Bolus) and Ferris Hatem. Bob attended Lawrence High School and was a 1958 college graduate of Merrimack College. He also served in the U.S. Army reserves.

Bob cherished his children, Milissa Moynihan and her husband, Frederick of Lowell, Mass., Robert Hatem Jr. and his wife Gail, of Scarborough, Michelle Hatem Meehan of Newburyport, Mass. and Jennifer Carey of Lowell, Mass. His pride and joy were his eight grandchildren, Daniel Moynihan, Leah Moynihan, Catherine Moynihan, Rachel Hatem, Robert Hatem, Nathaniel Meehan, Jake Robert Meehan and Paige Carey; his brothers Rik Hatem and Ferris Hatem.

In 1960, he founded the Methuen Weekly News. His career continued in journalism at the Lowell Sun as a State House Reporter, covering the John F. Kennedy Presidency in 1963. Bob participated in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk in Washington. His professional life moved from journalism and government to higher education. Bob managed institutional fundraising as vice president of development for Merrimack College (1965-1978). He was the first layman to be appointed a vice president at this Catholic institution. After 13 years with Merrimack College, he joined Raytheon (Missile Systems Division), as Director of Community and Customer Relations and worked there for 20 years. Post Raytheon, Bob returned to higher education and worked with Northern Essex Community College as executive assistant to the president.

Bob was involved in many community activities including director of the Lawrence Savings Bank, chairman of the American Red Cross/Merrimack Valley, director of Lawrence General Hospital. He was the recipient of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Citizen Soldier Award and elected to the Lawrence Boys Club Hall of Fame in 1989. He also was a two-time former congressional candidate for the 5th District.

Bob was so proud of his son, Robert Jr. and his family for their involvement with the Maine Heart Association. Bob’s son, Robert of Scarborough, has been a leader and participant in the Southern Maine Heart Walk for 22 years.

Tennis has always been a family sport for the Hatems. Bob competed throughout New England individually earning top rankings well into his late 70s. Bob was awarded a USTA Service Ball recognizing 30 years of tennis volunteerism. He continued to share his love for tennis in Maine, holding free senior clinics for the Ogunquit Lobsters every Wednesday morning. He was a member of the Jupiter Ocean and Racquet Club. In January 2022 at the age of 86, Bob played his final round of tennis. He was victorious.

Bob had a love for the ocean and mountains. Many years were spent enjoying time with family at the beach and on the ski slopes. He was “Gidou” to his eight grandchildren and his greatest pleasure was as their number one fan in their many activities and accomplishments. An avid reader and eloquent writer, he had extensive knowledge about politics, government, and world events. Bob was a man of strong conviction, opinion and determined to effect change. Oftentimes he said what other people thought but were afraid to speak. He was highly intelligent, of great wisdom and a devout Catholic.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. Summer in Maine will not be the same without Gidou but memories will remain with each passing tide.

Friends may call at the O’Donnell Funeral Home, 276 Pawtucket St. in Lowell, Mass. on Thursday April 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday morning April 22 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, Mass. at 11 a.m. Burial will follow. E-condolences/directions at http://www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O’Donnell, Jr. 978-458-8768.

Donations in memory of Robert F. Hatem can be made to: American Heart Association/Maine Chapter/Team Hatem https://www2.heart.org/site/Donation2?df_id=4400&PROXY_ID=669686&PROXY_TYPE=22&FR_ID=6448 or

Immaculate Conception Church,

3 Fayette St.,

Lowell, MA 01852

Guest Book