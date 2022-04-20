Edith Jewell “Julie” Flint-Stewart 1941 – 2022 BANGOR – Edith Jewell “Julie” Flint-Stewart, a retired elementary school teacher, died peacefully in her sleep on April 13, 2022 at the age of 80. Julie was born in Milo on Dec. 1, 1941, to Moody W. Flint and Irene (Neta) Munday Flint. She graduated from Morse High School in 1960. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Orono in 1964 with the distinction of Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. Then in 1989, she completed her masters of education at the University of Maine. Julie was a fourth grade teacher in the Ellsworth school system for many years and still enjoyed celebratory get-togethers with her longtime teacher friends. She was very honored to be recognized as the Maine NIE educator of the year in 1990. As a teacher she often received apple themed gifts and remained a collector of apple knick-knacks throughout her life. Mum’s favorite role was that of being a Nana to Jess, Ben and Sam. She also adored the company of her cats, especially on her lap. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed writing both poems and short stories. Julie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Stewart and wife Karen Steinig of Chappaqua, NY, Susan Jewell Tracy and partner Ray Beaudoin of Lisbon; three grandchildren, Jessica Jewell Tracy, Benjamin Stewart and Samuel Stewart; her brother, Herbert Flint and his wife Betty of South China. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister-in-law, Dale. At Julie’s request there will be no services held. We encourage friends to share memories and sign the family guestbook at http://www.BrookingsSmith.com. We are certain she will be silently correcting your grammar from above. Mum would also advise that life is short and you should definitely eat dessert first. Mum, your love, humor, cheerleading and support of us all will be sorely missed. We will be sure to cheer extra loud at Jessica’s upcoming college graduation in your honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the: Bangor Humane Society 693 Mount Hope Ave. Bangor, ME 04401

