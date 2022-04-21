HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon.
Duke, 86, visited his Apollo 16 spaceship on Wednesday at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the lunar surface. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements.
Duke said he still has vivid memories from the journey, which was the next-to-last U.S. mission to land on the moon. His face lit up during an interview recalling his initial thoughts upon stepping off the lunar lander on to the dusty surface.
“I mean, ‘I’m on the moon!’ I can’t believe it. Even today it’s an exciting thought,” the North Carolina native said.
The late John Young was first out of the lander and walked on the moon with Duke, while Ken Mattingly orbited the moon in the command module, nicknamed “Casper.”
Duke said after Apollo ended, the U.S. focused on the space shuttle program, the space station and remote missions into deep space, and he doesn’t hold it against NASA for failing to return to the moon. But he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.Advertisement
The first of the huge rockets is supposed to blast off for a trip to the moon without crew later this year, and Duke hopes he can attend the first flight with a crew within a few years.
“The moon was really a beautiful environment. Desolate, but yet it had beauty about it,” he said. “The different contrasts, the mountains that we saw. The blackness of space on the surface of the moon and shades of gray. It just was very captivating.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission’s 50th anniversary
-
Local & State
Trucking company owner says driver disappeared after Portland crashes
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID, to miss games
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Udoka savvy lineup tweaks help Celtics pass key playoff test
-
Times Record
Bath officials project modest tax increases in proposed 2023 budget
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.