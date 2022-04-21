What’s next, a McDonald’s?

To the editor,

If you doubt Susan Bloomfield’s observation that Natural Kennebunk will consist of little more than front yards and back lots as the planning board approves yet another residential neighborhood near wetlands off Alewive Road, just take a look at the Coastal Pines subdivision being built off Warrens Way. Acres of natural forest and a vernal pool leveled to make way for 25 homes on postage stamp lots that will start at $650K.

In a recent conversation with Britany Howard, the town planner, I was told that West Kennebunk is designated a growth area, as if growth, in the midst of global warming means that we remove acres of forest to make way for fertilized lawns. I also learned that these developments are exempt from any noise ordinance, so existing homeowners and taxpayers can expect the deafening roar of industrial equipment in our backyards to continue seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to sundown.

To date we have experienced noise levels so high it shakes the house on its foundation and requires ear protection while outside. And this is to say nothing of the steady stream of heavy equipment traveling along Warrens Way, oblivious to the 25 mph speed limit and the many walkers, pets and bicyclists, who until recently, enjoyed this neighborhood and its wooded paths.

Growth doesn’t necessarily mean striving for ever more tax revenue at the expense of our community’s natural assets, or driving existing taxpayers out with the assault of heavy equipment.

What’s next for Natural Kennebunk? Widening Alewive Road to look like Route 111? A Family Dollar and McDonald’s at the end of Warrens Way?

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

