Biddeford High School students will put on “The Best of Broadway,” a musical directed by Deb Lombard of Saco.

The show, which will be performed at the Biddeford Middle School performing arts center is the first show BHS students have put on in two years.

Shows are Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: