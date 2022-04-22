Spring has sprung

Bridgton Academy ice arena upgrade funded

The Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton has received a grant to make significant improvements to the facility. Funding from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation will be used to buy a new, state-of-the-art skate sharpener and upgrade the locker room bathrooms.

In addition to serving Bridgton Academy students, the arena is used for Bridgton Recreation learn-to-skate programs and by local hockey leagues. For more information about Bridgton Rec programs, see bridgtonmaine.org/bridgton-recreation/.

Diabetic shoe clinic

The Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys) will host a diabetic shoe clinic by appointment from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. People on Medicare who suffer from diabetes are entitled to one pair of therapeutic shoes plus inserts every year at no cost. Eligible individuals are invited to make an appointment to pick out a shoe style and get measured at the clinic. All widths of shoes are available. Call 647-3116 to make an appointment and learn what documentation and information are required.

Pre-K deadline

The deadline to apply for the pre-K program for 2022-2023 at Stevens Brook Elementary School is Friday, April 29.

Children who will be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022, can be considered; registration forms are at lakeregionschools.org or by contacting Marybeth at 647-5675 or [email protected] Registration packets must be returned to the school, after which school staff will contact parents/guardians to schedule a screening May 19 or 20. Applications and screenings will be reviewed and families will be notified of the results by June 10.

Baseball fundraiser

A pancake breakfast to benefit the Lake Region baseball program will be held at Lake Region High School cafeteria from 8-10 a.m. May 7. The meal costs $5 for children and students, $10 per adult and $20 for a family of four or more with parents and/or grandparents. Kids under 3 eat free. All are welcome to come enjoy a hearty breakfast and support a good cause.

Diabetes Clinic accredited

The Bridgton Hospital Diabetes Clinic has achieved accreditation by the Association of Diabetes and Education Specialists.

Accreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in Western Maine, according to a news release from Central Maine Healthcare, of which Bridgton Hospital is a part.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

