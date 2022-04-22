Kids crafting for the Ukrainian cause

Members of the Windham Historical Society’s Junior History Club are making bracelets to sell after learning about the conflict in Ukraine and deciding they would like to help by raising funds to send to the war-torn country.

The kids are putting their creativity to use by making bracelets of beads or paracord in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Club members are hoping to send the proceeds to an organization that is aiding the Ukrainian people.

What prompted them to take on this project? Members said they feel bad so many people are being killed and so many lives are at stake.

“We’re doing it for humanity,” one club member said.

The young members of the Junior History Club were so enthusiastic about the fundraiser that they invited anyone in the middle school to join them. Six students took them up on the offer earlier this month and put their fingers to work.

Bracelets sell for $1 each for the beaded style and $2 for the paracord variety. Monetary donations are also welcome. There is a limited supply of bracelets, so put your order in soon by contacting club leader Paula Sparks at 232-6699 or email [email protected]

Cancer support

The monthly meeting of the Windham Cancer Support Group is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the Windham Public Library. These meetings are open to those afflicted with cancer, caregivers and people who have lost a loved one to the disease. This is a good way to voice your feelings among empathetic people who are in similar situations.

Shred happens

The Windham/Raymond Afterschool Program is sponsoring a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Lowe’s in North Windham. There is no limit to the number of documents being accepted, so this is a perfect opportunity to get rid of some of that old paperwork that is taking up way too much space in your home. The event is free, but donations to benefit the after-school program are always welcome.

Yellow Tulip Project

Youth from Be The Influence and RSU 14 are celebrating spring through Yellow Tulip Hope Days at the Jordan Small Middle School May 9 and at Windham Middle School May 10. Both events take place at 2 p.m. and will feature “Make it to Tomorrow,” an in-school suicide prevention program for eighth graders presented by BTI high school students. This will be followed by a short Community Celebration featuring HIP HOP HOPE with Nathan Lapointe and BTI youth performing original songs about resiliency. For further details, contact Be The Influence at betheinfluencewrw.org.

Bean supper

The Windham Veterans Association is having one of its legendary bean suppers from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Windham Veterans Center in North Windham. There will be a variety of homemade baked beans to try as well as a nice assortment of sides, salads and desserts. The cost is $8 for the meal. Kids under 12 eat for free.

Haley Pal may be contacted at [email protected]

