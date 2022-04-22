Helen Elizabeth Cummings Reed 1929 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Helen Elizabeth Cummings Reed passed quietly on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 in her home with family at her side. Known to all as “Betty”, she was born Feb. 27, 1929, the only daughter of Helen Elizabeth Powers Cummings and Thomas John Cummings in Bath. She attended Bath schools and was a cheerleader at Morse High School where she met and fell in love with and eventually married Carlton Day Reed Jr. of Woolwich. She graduated from Gorham State Teachers College and taught in Oakland while “Bud” was finishing his degree at Colby College. They moved back to Woolwich where she concentrated on raising her large family. She was a wonderful loving mother and wife. Her children have many happy memories of boating adventures on the Kennebec River and family vacations. Betty was engaged in many civic activities, including the Bath Memorial Hospital Board, the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. She has been very active in the Days Ferry Church since it reopened in 1958. In her 50s she and Bud began traveling the world. They made trips to six continents going through the Suez and Panama Canals and rounding both Horns. They traveled for as long as they could until Betty lovingly and devotedly cared for Bud during his last years. They were married for more than 60 years. Betty’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life in her later years. She loved their visits, letters and photos. She spent many sunny afternoons on her porch watching them frog in her pond or swim in the pool. She always had time for them and a warm chocolate chip cookie. They all adored her. Betty was predeceased by her husband in 2012. Surviving her are her five daughters and one son, Prudence Kraft of Falmouth, Susan Parker and her husband Jackson of Woolwich, Hopestill Spillane and her husband Paul of Darien, Conn., Abigail Day Reed of Portland, Thomas Reed and his wife Kathleen of Woolwich, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Jon of Falmouth. She had 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Days Ferry Congregational Church in Woolwich. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to: Days Ferry Congregational Church or: Bath Area Food Bank

