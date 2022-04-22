YARMOUTH – Roger B. Morrison, 77, of Yarmouth, died peacefully at home Friday, April 15, 2022.

He was born Dec. 15, 1944, to Ira and Gladys Morrison, of Oswego, N.Y. During his younger years, he would build houses, assemble aircraft, and enjoy fixing and racing fast streetcars, in Vero Beach Fla. However, his excitement was around cars, and in the ’70s, he settled in Maine. For 26 years, he worked as a mechanic, at Unum, in charge of their fleet of vehicles.

He retired and went to work part-time for Maine Cottage Furniture, a mile from home. This led to a full-time position, assembling furniture and fulfilling his appreciation of building and making things. This carried over to when he fully retired and would bring home “treasures” from the transfer station. He would fix broken furniture and make it like new, before selling in a local consignment shop. This continued his passion of working with his hands.

Roger was married to Susan Morrison in 1973, spending 48 years together. They first met in Falmouth where Susan lived and Roger worked for his brother’s service station. They lived in Yarmouth, where they raised their two sons.

Roger will be remembered for his kindness, caring personality, and his willingness to always help. He will be remembered for his natural skills to fix or find a solution for anything that needed to be repaired. He loved cars and had the knowledge of calling out the year of an older model, just by looking at the headlights or rear-end design. He owned a 1976 Ford Pinto and when people ask if that was the car that blew up, he’d brush it off and say wrong year. Roger was known for his love of the simple life.

Survivors are his four sons, Chad (Katie) Morrison, of Wells, Kurt (Beth) Morrison of Topsham, and Brian and Billy Morrison, of Oklahoma. He leaves five grandchildren, Taylor, Autumn, Caleb, Elsie, and Weston; along with his fur granddaughter, Maddy. His sister-in-law, Donna Morrison and nieces and nephews in Texas, also survive him.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday April 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096. In keeping with Roger’s simplicity in life, the family will be dressed in jeans and a shammy shirt.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Morrison family.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be sent to:

American Heart

Association

http://www.heart.org

