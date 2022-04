Your Backyard Learn how the right tools and equipment can help you create a beautiful and functional backyard that everyone will enjoy.

Your Kitchen From countertop induction ranges to stainless steel dishwashers, commercial-grade appliances will help you cook and clean like a pro from home.

Your Windows Replacing windows is a significant investment with everyday impact. These questions will help you make the right choices.

Your Home’s Flow If you simply tidy up and rearrange furniture or art, you can apply the principles of feng shui to freshen up your home with new energy.

Your Houseplants Green-thumbed Press Herald readers showed us how their indoor gardens grow.