Ivy Jean Bright, born April 12 to Amber Jean Timko and Travis Aaron Bright of Bath. Grandparents are Heather Duggan of Bath and Scott Timko of Pennsylvania. Grandparents are Kim and Justin Damon of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are Debrah Hinkley of Brunswick and Duane Hinkley of Durham. Ivy has three siblings, Isabelle Duggan, Malaya Bright and Liam Alexander.

