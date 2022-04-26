Grateful for care

I recently spent two weeks in intensive care at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick followed by four weeks of rehab in Bodwell. I am writing to express my gratitude for the wonderful personal care I got in both. The nurses and nurses’ assistants in both places could not have been more helpful or considerate or patient with an old clown who took every opportunity to engage them in conversation. In intensive care, when I teetered on the edge, they were professional and diligent. I owe them more than I can pay and they deserve more than they are paid.

Al Miller,

Arrowsic

Life is precious

In response to a recent article on sharing thoughts with our kids about what is happening in our world, I share these thoughts: Life is precious. We are given the gift of life by our parents. Caregivers have enabled us to know the gift of life. We need to protect and value that gift and respect the lives surrounding us. As we grow, it becomes more important to protect our lives and those near and far away. If our lives are threatened, we need to listen to others and respect all lives. Our lives are precious but so are those who share different thoughts. We must learn to live together in peace and harmony not just in our neighborhoods but in the world we live in. Save your life and those around you. Use love to make that happen.

Ronnie Kamphausen,

Phippsburg

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: