SOUTH PORTLAND

Police department holding Drug Take Back Day

The South Portland Police Department will hold its biannual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 30 Anthoine St.

Medicines should never be flushed or poured down the drain where they will be released into groundwater.

Medicines being collected for safe disposal include over-the-counter and prescription pills, ointments, drops and pet medications.

For more details, call David Stailing at 799-7454.

CUMBERLAND

Library hosting conversation with Indigenous leader

Prince Memorial Library will offer the online presentation and conversation, titled “Native Journey: A Conversation With Barry Dana,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, to be led by Thomas Bennett, historian and library director.

Dana will talk about his deep connection to the Earth, his activism on behalf of Native sovereignty and the Penobscot River, and the current state of affairs involving the Wabanaki people and the state of Maine.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register at princememorial.org.

UNION

Library offering Zoom talk about ancestry

Vose Libarary’s Virtual Wednesday Series will feature the online talk “Ancestry Part I” with BJ Jamieson from the Maine State Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom only.

Closed Captioning will be available. Call 785-4733, email [email protected] or stop by the library at 392 Common Road for a link to the program.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library plans discussion with two climate authors

The Climate Initiative and Graves Library will offer a talk with “Saving Us” author and climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, either online or in person at 18 Maine St.

The program will be moderated by Dr. Samantha Montano, author of “Disasterology” and assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Copies of both books will be available for sale.

A small reception and discussion will follow that talk, from noon to 1 p.m., co-hosted by the town of Kennebunkport and Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation. An electric vehicle will be available for test drives, thanks to Maine Clean Communities.

Call the Graves Library to reserve a seat at 967-2778.

ELIOT

Roots, gospel fest scheduled for Sunday

ProjectMusicWorks, a Seacoast-based arts and cultural nonprofit dedicated to uplifting those in need through music, will celebrate its 18th anniversary at its annual Big Easy Roots & Gospel Fest on Sunday.

A reception with free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a concert at 4 p.m. featuring The Soggy Po’ Boys and Rock My Soul. A silent auction and raffles will run throughout the afternoon and CDs and merchandise will be available for sale.

The event will take place at the Regatta Room of the Eliot Commons at 28 Levesque Drive.

Proceeds will benefit ProjectMusicWorks and its mission of performing free outreach concerts at hospice centers, homeless shelters, nursing homes, rehab programs, correctional facilities and other places that support those in need.

Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and may be purchased online at https://bigeasy.bpt.mefile:///Users/DAWN/PMW/Press Releases/https:/bigeasy.bpt.me. Tickets at the door are $35.

For more details, visit www.projectmusicworks.org or call 450-8016.

