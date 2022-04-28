MANCHESTER, N.H. – Dorothy J. McCarthy, 84, of Manchester, N.H., died April 23, 2022, at her home, after a period of declining health.

Born in Portland on Jan. 12, 1938, she was the daughter of Edward J. and Barbara (McDonough) Feeney. She was raised in Portland before moving to Manchester, N.H. Dorothy graduated from Cathedral High School, Portland, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1958.

Throughout her career as a registered nurse, she was employed with Mercy Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Lakeshore Hospital, and VNA Hospice. Following her retirement, she dedicated her time and talents to volunteering with Catholic Medical Center Parish Nurse Program at Saint Pius X Church. Devoted to her faith, Dorothy was a longtime, active communicant of St. Pius X Church. Dorothy will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Family members include her beloved husband of 48 years, John McCarthy; three sons, Michael Moran and his wife, Jennifer, Thomas McCarthy and his wife, Lisa, and Christopher McCarthy and his wife, Nicole, a daughter, Jamie Ferrando and her husband, Charles; nine grandchildren, Margaret McCarthy, Ethan Ferrando, Sam Moran, John McCarthy, Nathan McCarthy, Sully McCarthy, Wyatt Ferrando, Julia Moran, and Madison McCarthy; a great-grandchild, Riley Ferrando; and many dear neighbors and friends, including her special friend, Mary Freitas.

She was predeceased by her first husband, James Moran in 1972.

Calling hours are Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, N.H. The funeral will be held Monday, May 2, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Rd., Manchester, N.H. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Portland, at 1 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.connorhealy.com.

Memorial donations may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry of St. Pius X Parish or Monastery of the

Precious Blood,

700 Bridge St.,

Manchester, NH 03104

