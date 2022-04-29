Outdoors enthusiast, author discusses wilderness living

New England author Tim Caverly will speak on “The Challenge of Wilderness Living” from 7-8:30 p.m. May 11 at Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road, Route 35. Along with a book signing, he will give his own personal account of being regional supervisor of the Allagash Region with the Department of Conservation and his 18 years of serving as supervisor of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway.

Caverly has self-published 111 Maine books for both children and adults to enjoy, including “Allagash Tails,” “The Ranger and the Reporter” and “Andy’s Surprise!: What a Moose, Ayuh.” He writes a monthly column for The Maine Sportsman magazine where he shares his own personal stories of living out in the wilderness.

Through book donations, Maine educational programs and book tours, he, with the support of his wife, continually encourages literacy in New England and the connection between readers and Maine’s great outdoors.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” at Schoolhouse Arts, 16 Richville Road, are May 10-11 with callbacks on May 12. All ages are welcome. Children ages 4-9 years old do not have to audition (they are always in need of munchkins).

Performances will be July 14-31. Join in on this adaption of the classic play by L. Frank Baum. Visit schoolhouseart.org to register.

Bonny Eagle Car Show

The 42nd annual Bonny Eagle Car Show is finally here. This year’s proceeds benefit Bonny Eagle athletic programs.

See this year’s collection of cars starting at 8 a.m. May 15 at the school grounds at Routes 22 and 35 in Buxton. The general admission fee is $5 with children under 12 in for free. Details can be found at bonnyeaglefootball.com.

Sponsors include Bill Dodge Auto Group, Richardson’s Boat Yard and M & B Tractor.

