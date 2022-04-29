Each spring, the Charles Danforth Gallery at the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) displays the work of its graduating art majors, who complete their studies at the university with a final year-long body of work. This year’s show, titled “Start to Finish,” features works in illustration, graphic design, painting, drawing and collage.

This year’s artists are Creed Griffin, Cassidy Penney and Sally Wagley.

Creed Griffin is an illustrator from Camden who is developing the illustrations for a children’s book, “Boy in the Brambles,” in collaboration with writer Michele Cox. The story follows a young boy and his dog who venture out into the woods and get caught in a storm.

Cassidy Penney is an artist who lives in China, Maine. Her vibrantly colored work focuses on mountain landscapes through a mix of painting and graphic design. She highlights her view of the natural world and her emotional responses through these two media in a series titled “Energetic Peacefulness.”

Sally Wagley is a mixed-media artist from Brunswick who explores her struggles with insomnia through a series of pastel drawings and

photo-collages which couple images of a restless female figure with text, symbols and images reminiscent of both Renaissance art and features of modern technology.

The exhibit will feature the finished artworks as well as information on the artists’ creative processes: labor-intensive work entailing research, preliminary sketches and much trial and error.

The exhibition is on display from May 6-26, and the public is welcome to visit the gallery in Jewett Hall, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The UMA community and the general public are invited to the opening reception on Saturday, May 14, from noon-2 p.m., immediately following the University of Maine at Augusta’s commencement ceremonies. Refreshments will be served, and the artists will discuss their work.

