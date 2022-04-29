Over April vacation break, members of the Brunswick High School chamber and treble choirs, along with the wind ensemble, traveled to Washington DC to compete in the WorldStrides Heritage Music Festival.

Students saw success, with the wind ensemble taking home first place, the highest score award and the adjudicator award. the treble choir took home first place and the adjudicator award, and chamber choir took home a second-place award. Students Marguerite Benham, Kai Gillespie and Nolan Marblestone took home individual awards for excellence.

The group was led by Choir Director Ashley Albert and Band Director Brandon Duras. Over the course of several days, students explored the city and museums before competing against other schools from across the country at the festival.

Recordings of the Brunswick High School performances from the festival are available on the Brunswick High School Music Boosters Facebook page.

