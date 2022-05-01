KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Judge homered twice to run his long-ball streak to three games and added a tying RBI in the seventh inning, helping the New York Yankees rally past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Sunday for their ninth straight win.

Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games and eight this season.

Clarke Schmidt (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino. Aroldis Chapman left the tying run on base in the ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the year and 20th in a row.

Judge returned from a scheduled day off and connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet to center in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth.

But it was the big slugger’s checked-swing groundout, which traveled about 30 feet, that tied the game in the seventh. That play came after the Yankees loaded the bases against Dylan Coleman (0-1) with nobody out, and Josh Donaldson followed with another grounder that drove in the go-ahead run.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2: Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer and Toronto won at home.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won 9 of 12.

Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2/3 innings this season.

According to MLB Stats on Twitter, Gausman is the first pitcher since Cy Young in 1906 to not walk a batter or allow a home run in five straight starts to begin a season (minimum 20 innings pitched).

Tim Mayza worked the eighth and Jordan Romano pitched around Kyle Tucker’s one-out double in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 chances.

Romano got some help from right fielder George Springer, who made a sensational catch on pinch-hitter Alex Bregman’s liner for the second out.

Toronto, which won 2-1 Saturday, is 9-2 in one-run games.

TWINS 9, RAYS 3: Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and Minnesota won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Twins broke out quickly for five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games.

Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

ANGELS 6, WHITE SOX 5: Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and visiting Los Angeles held on for its seventh win in eight games.

Andrew Velazquez and Jo Adell each doubled in a run as the Angels built a 6-0 lead.

Lorenzen (3-1) took a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times. Ryan Tepera, the Angels’ third pitcher of the inning, retired Gavin Sheets on a bases-loaded grounder for the final out.

Chicago has lost 11 of 13.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2, BREWERS 0: Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading Chicago to a win at Milwaukee.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help St. Louis rally for a win at home.

Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep.

The Cardinals trailed 5-3 before scoring four times in the seventh.

ROCKIES 10, REDS 1: Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and Colorado completed a series sweep in Denver.

Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBI, and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.

Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run and four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18.

PADRES 5, PIRATES 2: Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and San Diego won at Pittsburgh.

The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.

Musgrove (4-0) looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 7, MARLINS 3: Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and visiting Seattle ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak.

J.P. Crawford also homered and Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBI for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game skid.

Making his first start against an NL club, Gilbert (4-0) held the Marlins hitless until Jon Berti’s two-out single in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson’s solo homer with two outs in the sixth.

Gilbert gave up three hits, walked four and struck out five. He has a 0.64 ERA through five starts.

RANGERS 7, BRAVES 3: Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help Texas win at home.

Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season.

