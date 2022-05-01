WESTBROOK – William “Bill” A. Langis, 65, died peacefully at a Scarborough hospice

facility on April 20, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1956 in Portland, the son of the late Louis P. and Jessica (Cairns) Langis. He lived in Westbrook his entire life.

Bill was a talented and creative person who loved astronomy and photography and won an award for one of his nature photos. Woodworking, mechanics, traveling, genealogy and canoeing were just a few of his interests. For most of his life, Bill was plagued with physical and mental illnesses that began in his mid-20s. As he struggled with these illnesses, he dealt with life as best he could and found joy in his own way.

Bill was not always an easy man, and primary care giver, Pat, appreciates the patience and kindness that was extended by family and friends, especially her daughter, Kristin (Togue) Brawn, sister, Vicky Mullen and cousins Estelle Maillet and Pauline Maines.

We all hope he has found peace and comfort.

Bill leaves sisters Patricia Brawn and Victoria Mullen and brothers John and Michael Langis.

At Bill’s request there will be no funeral services.

To express condolences and to participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Bill, choose a cause that is meaningful to you, and think good thoughts of Bill.

