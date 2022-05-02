Someday your prince may come. But, if he does, you had better get to know him well before making any long-term commitments.

THEATER REVIEW WHAT: “The Secret Princess” by Snowlion Repertory Company WHERE: Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport REVIEWED: April 29, continues through May 8 TICKETS: $26 CONTACT: 207-315-6612, snowlionrep.org

The Snowlion Repertory Company has opened a premiere run of a fantastic and fun new musical comedy based on a Mark Twain story. “The Secret Princess” sets up a delightful tangle of motivations and identities in an unenlightened and decidedly bawdy medieval realm.

Writers MK Wolfe (book and lyrics) and Thomas Adams (music and additional lyrics) have taken Twain’s story of a young woman forced to dress as a man to meet the ambitions of her mother and wrapped some Monty Python-esque craziness around many sly bits of wisdom. It’s all served up with a large helping of song and dance to provide a couple of highly entertaining hours at the Meetinghouse Arts performance space in Freeport.

To gain power in a male dominated world, the “prince” Conrad, played with wide-eyed wonderment by Mary Johnston Letellier, must fend off her own doubts, not to mention the advances of her cousin Constance and the pleadings of her mother, Margareta, and legal advisor and potential lover, Maximillian. Complications (and laughs) pile up as romances blossom and wilt amid the political maneuvering around the question of who will gain the king’s crown – a decision in which the audience ultimately plays a role.

With live music from four, mostly offstage musicians directed by Betty McIntyre and period-flavored (with a pinch of silly) choreography by Vanessa Winfield Beyland, director Al D’Andrea has fashioned a well-appointed production (set design by Craig Robinson) that finds time to slip in a message or two about justice, overcoming tired traditions, and learning to be yourself.

On opening night, the leather-clad Letellier (costume design by Brittney Cacace-Shortill) revealed a fine soprano voice, well suited to the show’s strong musical theater compositions. Her performances of “To Be Me” and “Let Me Fly,” both addressing her character’s physically and emotionally imposed identity, vied for the status of showstopper.

Colleen Katana added comic verve to her role as the seductive and scheming Princess Constance during “Man Up” and “Dancing.” In a very funny performance, she delivered the expectations that Conrad tries hard to avoid.

Zachariah Stearn’s nerdy Maximillian fed several running jokes concerning the gender disorientation central to the plot. He engagingly sang “I’m Confused” in addressing his bewilderment.

Nancy Durgin, as Conrad’s mom, confirmed her character’s focus with “When My Girl is King” and added cunning wit alongside the soft-shoe-dancing king, portrayed by Pat Scully. The playful ditty “For Your Baby” was a highlight for both theater veterans, who clearly know their way around a well-timed gag.

Jesse Reich, as a charming rogue who sings about “The Law of the Land,” Rita Micklus, as a smitten lady-in-waiting, and Craig Capone, in several supporting roles, added to the fun, all the while confirming the wealth of talent that the Snowlion Repertory Company has brought to this impressive new musical comedy.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

