A Jefferson man was arrested Monday by the FBI and faces four criminal counts in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI said Joshua Colgan, 35, was arrested without incident and has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The FBI said the arrest warrant for Colgan was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The FBI said its Boston division has now arrested 15 people in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Colgan’s prosecution will be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
