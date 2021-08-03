A Maine man facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty to the charges during his appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Nicholas P. Hendrix, 34, of Gorham is facing four misdemeanor charges connected to the insurrection that put the lives of members of Congress, as well as the vice president of the United States, in danger.

Hendrix pleaded not guilty Monday at a videoconference to the charges of unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted government building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and illegal parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Hendrix is the third man with Maine ties, and second Maine resident, to face federal charges resulting from the riot. They are among the more than 400 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Video images and photographs included with court filings show that Hendrix was among hundreds of rioters who stormed the Capitol building and engaged with law enforcement officers trying to prevent the rioters from harming members of Congress. Members of the House and Senate had convened that day to certify the results of the presidential election.

In a criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Kristina Troxel, the agent states that Capitol Police closed-circuit television footage shows that Hendrix was inside the Capitol for about one minute and 23 seconds, near the rotunda door of the Capitol. Hendrix, sporting a beard, can be seen wearing a distinctive T-shirt, a watch cap colored in an American flag pattern, and ski sunglasses.

The charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive behavior inside a restricted building are Class A misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of one year in prison, $100,000 in fines and one year of probation. The other two charges, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, are petty misdemeanors, and carry maximum penalties of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hendrix is not charged with assaulting police or damaging any property.

Monday’s hearing took place via videoconference before Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Hendrix was represented by his attorney, public defender David Beneman. After discussing his rights to a speedy trial, the judge scheduled another hearing for Oct. 15.

“The Court finds that a continuance of defendant’s speedy trial rights serves the ‘ends of justice’ and outweighs the best interests of both the community and Defendant in a speedy trial in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and because the continuance will give Defendant time to review discovery in this matter and consider any plea offers,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her Aug. 2 order.

Hendrix has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and continues to live in Maine.

At a virtual hearing in June, Beneman said his client is a father of five children and a veteran diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He works as a pipe fitter. Beneman also told the court that Hendrix is in recovery and has been sober for 30 months while he continues medication-assisted treatment that includes Suboxone, a prescription opiate-replacement drug.

The first Mainer to be charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol was Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, who was arrested in February. A Georgia man who is originally from Minot, Glen Mitchell “Mitch” Simon, also has been charged. Both have pleaded not guilty.

