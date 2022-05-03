PORTLAND

Historical society to honor longtime attorneys

Maine Historical Society (MHS) will hold its annual Maine History Maker Awards event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at USM’s Hannaford Hall. This year’s event will honor the legacy of longtime attorneys Severin Beliveau and Harold Pachios for their dedicated contributions to Maine, and the inclusivity they helped usher into the state’s civic leadership over the past 50 years.

Beliveau and Pachios grew up in French and Greek families at a time when discrimination against immigrants, Catholics, and other ethnic groups was rampant in Maine. Their hard work and personal examples helped open doors to broad civic participation in the state by immigrants and diverse communities.

Maine History Maker serves as MHS’ most significant fundraising event of the year, with proceeds supporting diverse MHS programming that serve people throughout Maine and beyond.

Tickets are $65 per person and include a reception with open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and program along with follow-up digital package. The package contains an event video with documentaries, interviews, entertainment, and bonus features.

To order tickets and learn more about the honorees, visit mainehistorymaker.org.

The public is invited to attend.

Attend women’s leadership forum

The 12th annual Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn By The Bay at 88 Spring St.

This year’s topic will address how to become better leaders through change: ways to sustain a strong culture, keep employees engaged and motivated, evolve in leadership styles, adapt communications, and keep operations aligned.

The panel of business leaders will include: Taja Dockendorf, founder and creative strategist at Pulp & Wire; Rebecca Hatfield, senior vice president of real estate at Avesta Housing; Jo-Ann Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger; Margo Walsh, founder and owner of MaineWorks; and Briana Warner, CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms. The panel will be moderated by Christina McAnuff, executive director of the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute.

Tickets are $45 and include breakfast.

For more information or to register, visit mainebiz.biz/WLF22 or contact Alison Nason at [email protected] or call 761-8379 ext. 326.

A cappella group to debut new version of popular program

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s acclaimed a cappella ensemble, will present “Folk Song Suite II, a new version of one of their most popular programs, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St.

Director Harold Stover has selected traditional melodies from Germany, the British Isles, Spain, and America, arranged by Johannes Brahms, Gustav Holst, Kevin Siegfried, and others. Choir members will round out the program with selected readings.

The program will be about one hour long with no intermission. Masking is encouraged.

General admission is $20 at the door, $15 for seniors, $10 for students with ID. Advance tickets are $15 and available through Friday at renaissancevoices.net or at Longfellow Books in Portland and Sherman’s in Falmouth (cash or check only at retail outlets). For more information, visit the group’s website or call 729-4958.

Student choir hosts spring concert

Horizon Voices, a choral program for grades K-12, will present the spring concert “One Song, Many Voices,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.

The concert will feature three performing choirs: Melodies, grades 2-4; Trebles, grades 5-8; and Concord, grades 9-12. This year’s performance celebrates the power of working together, the strength of community, and the simple joys of singing.

The program features works by Amy Bernon, Z. Randall Stroope, Eric Whitacre, Victor Johnson, Sarah Quartel, Pinkzebra, and others. The finale, “One Song, Many Voices,” by Sally Albrecht and Jay Althouse, brings all three choirs together for a special finale that integrates American Sign Language.

Auditions for the 2022-2023 season will begin in June. Interested parties should contact [email protected] to schedule an audition. Tickets are $10 for adult in advance and $15 at the door and $5 in advance for students or $8 at the door while seats are available. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/one-song-many-voices-tickets-310799007197.

DAMARISCOTTA

Award-winning novelists to give interviews at library

Skidompha Public Library will host two award-winning fiction authors at 2 p.m. Wednesday in their Porter Hall meeting room at 184 Main St.

Maine writer Bruce Robert Coffin, author of the Portland-based Detective Byron mysteries, and Marni Graff, author of The Nora Tierney English Mysteries and The Trudy Genova Manhattan Mysteries, will interview each other.

For more information, call the library at 887-0919.

UNION

Genealogy expert featured speaker for Zoom series

Vose Library’s patrons and friends are invited to the Vose or Virtual Wednesday series talk with B.J. Jamieson at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Jamieson is the genealogy reference specialist at the Maine State Library. She has a postgraduate certificate in genealogy from the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow, Scotland) as well as a master’s degree in library science.

Closed captioning will be available. Call 785-4733, email [email protected] or stop by the library, at 392 Common Road, for the Zoom registration link.

KENNEBUNK

Solar photographer to share tips and tricks at meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The New School at 38 York Street. The brief business meeting, also open to the public, begins at 7 p.m.

The meeting will include a presentation by Jon Wallace, an expert on solar photography. He will review some of the features of the sun he is interested in capturing, share the techniques used to make those images and discuss his telescope and camera, and the focus-stacking and post-processing techniques.

Those interested in astronomy are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit ASNNE.org.

Harvard professor to give online lecture about history of epidemics

The Brick Store Museum will offer two special events this week.

“COVID-19 Through the Lens of Epidemic History,” an online lecture with Professor David S. Jones of Harvard University, will be held at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is free, but required to receive a link. To register, visit brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

On Saturday, a May Day basketmaking event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, at 117 Main St. Folks are invited to drop by the museum during those hours to make a basket or paper flowers. Special guest Jennifer Libby-Barnes will demonstrate.

Little League season kicks off with special ceremony

Kennebunk, Arundel and Kennebunkport Little League will celebrate the opening day of baseball with a ceremony for one of its longtime umpires at 8:45 a.m. at the West Kennebunk Field, just prior to the 9 a.m. Majors softball and baseball games.

Attendees and KAKLL officials will honor Drew Dede, who has umped for 30 years. Many current parent-coaches remember when Dede was an umpire for their games as kids. The KAKLL has installed a plaque on the home dugout in Dede’s honor and will unveil it at the ceremony.

Both the baseball and softball teams will be wearing T-shirts honoring Dede’s years of service. The community is invited to attend.

CAMDEN

Land trust, hospitals host hike in preserve

Join Coastal Mountains Land Trust and Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital’s Journey to Health program for a Happy Wanderers Hike at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hodson Preserve in Camden. This is a 2.2 mile hike, which can be made longer.

From Camden, take Washington Street/Route 105 for 2.5 miles. Turn left onto Molyneaux Road and drive approximately 0.6 miles to the preserve parking area on the right.

Go to journeytohealth.coursestorm.com to register.

Library hosts community sing-a-long

The Midcoast Community Chorus will present a free community sing-a-long at 2 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater of the Camden Public Library.

“Rejoice, Rejuvenate, Refresh: A Community Sing-a-Long” with Midcoast Community Chorus, is under the artistic direction of Sean Fleming and Kim Murphy. This celebration of spring is open to all and presented with free admission. Rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more details, go to [email protected] or call Greg Marley at 319-4556.

Song sheets will be available.

Attendees are asked to observe health safety precautions using CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

BERWICK

Library to show democracy and journalism documentary

The Berwick Public Library and Berwick Community Media will premiere a documentary film about democracy, journalism and the informed community at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library at 103 Old Pine Hill Road.

The documentary examines how Berwick citizens get information, but the topics are relevant statewide and nationwide, as news-gathering and news dissemination has shifted from the journalistic process to social media. Those interviewed for the documentary include Portland Press Herald columnist Bill Nemitz, Berwick Town Manager James Bellissimo, Select Board Chair Tom Wright, former journalists Judi Currie and Brendan DuBois, Envision Berwick volunteers, Berwick residents, and Noble High School students.

An open panel discussion will follow, moderated by Niles Schore, who also was interviewed.

The premiere and panel discussion are free.

For more details, call the library at 698-5737 or go to berwick.lib.me.us.

CUMBERLAND

Bring recyclables to church

The Tuttle Road Community Church will offer a recycling collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 53 Tuttle Road.

Items to be accepted for drop off include working lamps for Furniture Friends in Westbrook, as well as collecting used paper surgical masks, N95 masks and paper dust masks that can be recycled and turned into other products by Terracycle instead of ending up in a landfill. Used sneakers/athletic shoes can also be recycled.

For more details, go to [email protected]

