SALES

Industrial

All Purpose Storage East Waterboro LLC bought a 58,800± SF industrial building at 331 Main St, East Waterboro from S&D Development LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

One Diamond Development LLC bought a 9,000± SF industrial building at 68 Elm Street, Biddeford from PFP Lawrence Inc. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Volare LLC bought a 5,400± SF industrial building at 64 Landry Street, Biddeford from 64 Landry Street LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers, Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

The Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences purchased an industrial building (former B&M Baked Beans Factory) on 13.00± AC at 1 Beanpot Circle, Portland from B&G Foods. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

J.B. Brown and Sons purchased a 200,000± SF industrial distribution facility at 70 Bennett Street, Bangor from Penobscot Logistics Solutions. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

One Earth Holdings, LLC purchased a 31,840± SF industrial building at 52 Spruce Street in Easton from TTJR, LLC. Patrick Lockman with Mon Ami Realty; Daniel Greenstein of The Boulos Company.

McNamee Construction Corporation, LLC bought a 4,800 SF Industrial/ Flex building at 143 First Flight Drive Auburn 04210 from RCL Properties LLC. Tim Millett of Porta and Co.

Hope 1 LLC bought 155 & 185 Warren Avenue, 0 Conant Street, 0 Fairlawn Street, and 1901 Forest Avenue in Portland from Delta Realty LLC. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Land

Androscoggin County of Maine purchased a 6.54± AC parcel of land with an improved 12,619± SF building at 774 Center Street in Auburn from Quiz Kids, LLC/Malibu Rentals, LLC. Billy Bergeron of Fontaine Family, The Real Estate Leader; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Cumberland Farms, Inc. bought 8 acres at 923 U.S Route One, Saco from Cascade Flea Market, LLC. Jay Wise, WRE Commercial Brokers; Anthony Armstrong, SVN-The Masiello Group.

Blue Haven, LLC bought 14 AC at on Cascade Road, Saco from the Gordon O’Donnell Trust. Anthony Armstrong, SVN-The Masiello Group.

Cascade Rivers, LLC bought 17 acres of land on Cascade Road, Saco from the Gordon O’Donnell Trust. Anthony Armstrong, SVN-The Masiello Group.

62 Olde Canal Way, LLC bought 2.93 AC at 62 Olde Canal Way, Saco from Peter Lyford. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Mixed-use

KinderGarden Childcare, LLC purchased a 1,504 SF commercial building at 621 Maine Ave in Farmingdale from Amy Bouchard. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour and Lori Dube of Sprague & Curtis.

Advertisement

Susan Cromwell and Timothy Walsh bought a 970± SF commercial building at 2001 Congress Street, Portland from JLT Management. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers, Ellen Clancy of Coldwell Banker.

NCI Madawaska FD LLC bought a 8,320± SF building on a 41,991± SF lot at 380 Main Street in Madawaska from JMF Properties, LLC. Joe Porta of Porta & Co.

Office

Redfern Properties purchased a 75,489± SF office building at 45 Forest Avenue in Portland from Consolidated Communications. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, Jon Rizzo, and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

443 Main, LLC purchased an 11, from Marcel Tremblay, Inc. Claire Richardson and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; John Robinson of RE/MAX Shoreline.

Pomerleau Eight, LLC bought a 14,00 SF building at 8 Pomerleau Street, Biddeford from Eastern Mechanical Realty, LLC. John Robinson, The Dunham Group; TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Advertisement

Karen Harman, Psy. D., LLC bought a 1,009 SF office at 1 Varrell Lane, Unit 18, York Harbor from JP Art LLC Ryan Carey of Maine Realty Advisors; David Choates of Colliers International.

Retail/Hospitality

Mountainside LLC, a division of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation, bought a 14,835± SF hotel at 245 Main St, Kingfield from Griffin Hess & Associates and Shawnz Hospitality LLC. John Doyon, CCIM, Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

North Augusta Self-Storage, LLC purchased a 178-unit self-storage facility on 5.01± AC of land at 53 Industrial Drive in Augusta from Alco Storage, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Allspeed Bicycle purchased a 2,180± SF retail building at 38 West Bethel Road in Bethel from C.N. Brown Company. Luke Malone, Joe Malone, and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Derek Miller and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Odin and Winstop Properties LLC, Bryce Coffin, and Sean Perry bought a 1,375 SF retail building at 306-308 Water St., Gardiner from Cynthia Malcolm. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

LEASES

Advertisement

Industrial

Imagination Station LLC leased 4,400± SF of industrial space at 571 Elm Street, Biddeford from T&T Leasing LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Power Point Generator Power Systems leased 800± SF industrial space at 2 Lehner Rd, Saco from Patriot Holdings LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Nicola’s Homes leased 9,800± SF of warehouse space at 160 Presumpscot Street, Portland from SJ Bruni LLC Scarborough LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers, Jim Harden of Harden Commercial.

A National Leading Food Distributor leased 125,000± SF of industrial space at 45 Industrial Park Road in Saco from NPSSA Saco, LLC. Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company.

Toad&Co. leased 7,826± SF of industrial space at 31 Diamond Street in Portland from 31 Diamond Street, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Allen of The Dunham Group; Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Chatham Candy Manor leased 4,500± SF of industrial space at 651 Riverside Street in Portland from 815 Forest Ave, LLC. Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.; Sasha Bogdanovics and Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company.

Tanbark Molded Fiber Products, Inc. subleased 10,126± SF of industrial space at 34 Spring Hill Road in Saco, ME, from sub-landlord Phasex Corporation. Sub-landlord Agent: Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Sub-tenant Agent: Luke Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Evergreen Building Company, LLC leased 4,000± SF of industrial space at 125 John Roberts Road in South Portland from SJ Realty. Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Northeast Safety leased 3,761± SF of industrial space at 60 Gray Road in Falmouth from Deering Ave Associates, Inc. Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

High Output Inc. leased 8,400 SF at 83 Bell St., Portland from Morrill Street Associates. Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group; Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Mixed-use

Advertisement

Horizon Residential Energy Services Maine, LLC leased 3,500 SF of flex space at 865 Spring Street in Westbrook from 465 Main Street, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC and Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers

Office

Sonar Digital, LLC leased 1,400¬± SF of office space at 35 Pleasant Street, Portland from 35 Pleasant St LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kast + Wagner LLC leased 950 SF office space at 650 Brighton Avenue, Portland from MSP Professionals 650 Brighton LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Steve Larrabee renewed his lease of 265¬± SF of office space at 225 Commercial Street, Portland from 225 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Medical Home Care Services, Inc. leased 1,432¬± SF of office space at Bowdoin Mill, Topsham from Bowdoin Mill Associates, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers, Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Lucas Enterprise LLC leased 1,461¬± SF of office space at 152 US Route One, Scarborough from Pepperell-Common LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Eyecare Medical Group leased 9,999¬± SF of medical office space at 655 Main St. Saco from 655 Main St. LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers brokered the transaction.

HistoryIT Inc. leased 8,200¬± SF of office space at 202 Gannett Drive, South Portland from Jordan Family Holdings Inc. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers, Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce leased 3,357¬± SF of office space at 93 Exchange Street, Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers, Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

GideonAsen, LLC. Leased 3,810± SF of office space at 95 Main Street in Auburn 04210 from Robco Properties, LLC. The transaction was arranged on behalf of the Tenant by Claire Richardson of the Boulos Co. and on behalf of the Landlord by Tim Millett of Porta & Company.

GSA leased 1,921 SF at 2 Monument Square, Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Advertisement

Our People, Inc. leased 1,485¬± SF of office space at 97A Exchange Street, Portland from Top of Exchange, LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers, Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Acorn Engineering, LLC leased 3,225 SF at 500 Washington Ave., Portland from Back Bay Management. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Capital One renewed their 25,340± SF office lease at One Monument Square in Portland from Congress Federal Realty, LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Fresenius Medical Care leased 10,400± SF of medical office space at 987 Lisbon Street in Lewiston from Winter Harbor Management, LLC. Nick Lucas and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Jeff Bruk of Bruk Realty Advisors.

BrainCube, Inc. subleased 7,383± SF of office space at 280 Fore Street in Portland from sub-landlord The Beacon Group. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Maine State Credit Union leased 6,000± SF of office space at 36 Anthony Avenue in Augusta from J&R Associates, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Casella Waste Systems leased 5,700± SF of office space at 207 Larrabee Road in Westbrook from Hanover Realty. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Katie Allen and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

A Mindful Eye, LLC leased 5,690± SF of office space at 500 Canal Street in Lewiston, ME, from Little Canada, LLC. LA: Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; TA: Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

An undisclosed tenant leased 4,040± SF of office space at 202 Gannett Drive in South Portland, ME, from Jordan Family Holdings. LA: Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers; TA: Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

The Family Center of Maine leased 3,972± SF of office space at 261 US Route One in Falmouth, ME, from Falmouth Center, LLC. LA: Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; TA: Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Maine Affordable Energy BQC subleased 3,505± SF of office space at 100 Middle Street in Portland, ME, from sub-landlord BerryDunn. Sub-landlord Agent: Jessica Estes and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Sub-Tenant Agent: Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company.

Overwatch Laboratories, LLC leased 2,133± SF of medical office space at 1250 Forest Avenue in Portland, ME, from PMR Realty, LLC. LA: John Finegan and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; TA: Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

Advertisement

Kleinfelder leased 2,090± SF of office space at One City Center in Portland, ME, from Coldwell Banker. LA: John Finegan of The Boulos Company; TA: Matt Perry of JLL.

Groups Recover Together leased 2,000± SF of office space at 124 Bennett Drive in Caribou, ME, from landlord Dana Cassidy. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company brokered the deal.

Quince & Company leased 1,460± SF of office space at 443 Main Street in Biddeford, ME, from 443 Main, LLC. LA: Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; TA: Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Lasso, LLC leased 1,421± SF of creative office space at 22 Monument Square in Portland, ME, from Storrey Industries, LLC. Samantha Marinko and Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company brokered the deal.

Alice James Books leased 788± SF of office space at The Pineland Center (Auburn Hall) in New Gloucester, ME, from October Corporation. LA: Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; TA: Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Mosley Financial Group leased 837 SF of professional office space at 918 Main Street in Westbrook from 918 Main St, LLC. Kirk Butterfield and Craig Church of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Advertisement

Medical Care Development Inc. leased 2,440 SF of professional office space at 101 Second Street in Hallowell from EMT Ventures, LLC. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Maine Dairy Industry Association, Maine Dairy Promotion Board, and Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council leased 2,200 SF of office space at 337 State Street in Augusta from Pine State Trading Co. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

USA Teleservices, LLC leased 8800 SF of office space at 56 Northport in Portland from Northport Upham, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

The Family Center of Maine leased 3,972 SF of office space at 261 US Route 1 in Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, Sasha Bogdanovics, The Boulos Company.

Retail

Movement Management, LLC leased 1,535± SF of retail space at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Advertisement

Burano’s Wood-Fired Pizzeria leased 3,170± SF of restaurant space at 246 US Route One, Scarborough from Firehouse Ventures LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers, Robert Whisenant of Re/Max Riverside.

Evangeline Linens LLC leased an additional 700± SF of retail space at 334 Fore Street, Portland from Port City Apartment, Inc. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Wedding Angels Bridal Boutique leased 7,391± SF of retail space at 101 York Street in Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

F45 Training leased 2,967± SF of retail space at 178 Kennebec Street in Portland from Furman Bayside Studios, LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Willow Salon, LLC leased 1,470± SF of retail space at 209 Western Avenue in South Portland from Raphael Limited Partnership. Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Malai Thai Spa leased 476 SF of commercial space at 885-899 Brighton Ave in Portland from Yong, LLC. Kirk Butterfield and Craig Church of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Advertisement

The Form Lab, LLC leased 3,000 SF of retail space at 140 Fore Street in Portland from 100 Fore Street, LLC. Jennifer Davies, Steve Baumann Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: