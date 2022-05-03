Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale five lots of land within the Gorham Industrial Park – West Campus. Ranging from 3.4± AC to 93.9± AC, this land is ready to be developed for a variety of permitted uses, including manufacturing, warehousing, research facilities, public utility facilities, retail, service and wholesale businesses, and more.

Buildings ranging from 15,000± SF to 250,000± SF can be accommodated. Public utility connections for water, sewer, 3-phase power, and natural gas will be provided. Exclusively for the southern lots (Lots 2, 3, and 4), the Town of Gorham will also provide a grading and stormwater management system.

These lots are currently owned by the Town and are adjacent to the existing Gorham Industrial Park. Current town plans are to add entrances and exits to the campus from Main Street/Route 25, Sanford and Hutcherson Drives in the existing industrial park, and from Cyr Drive off New Portland Road. This location is a 17-minute drive to downtown Portland and 10 minutes from Interstate 95.

Visit gorhammaine.org to learn more about this opportunity.

LOT SIZES & SALE PRICES

• Lot A (52.5 AC): $2,775,000

• Lot B (41.4 AC): $2,200,000

• Lot 2 (4.5 AC): $450,000

• Lot 3 (6 AC): $500,000

• Lot 4 (3.4 AC): $500,000

Gorham Industrial Park — West Campus is listed for sale by Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mike at 207-318-5969 or at [email protected].

