Development at The Downs in Scarborough is fully under way. One of the premier business locations in all of Maine, the Innovation District is conveniently located between Interstate 95 and Route 1.

Within walking distance to the future Town Center, the Innovation District is a unique zone which allows for an array of commercial uses. So far, it will include planned business locations for Costco and IDEXX, and many small to large businesses that include light industrial, manufacturing, technology, restaurants, and retail end-users. These lots are 100% sold or under contract. In the developing Town Center, 261 homes are sold or under contract as well.

Atlantic National Trust is excited to offer a rare build-to-suit lease opportunity. With this lease, a future tenant can customize their building, clear height, loading, and parking needs to their specific requirements. Current plans support 10,000 to 40,000 SF structures. Ideal occupants would operate light industrial, warehouse, office or mixed-use businesses. Utilities include 3-phase power, municipal water and sewer, natural gas, fiber optics and storm water systems.

Construction can begin soon. Infrastructure, surveys, roadways, approvals, and permits are in place saving up to a year in the planning process. Lease rates are negotiable.

Visit atlanticnationalrealestate.com/the-downs to watch a drone video and see more details about this property.

Lots 4 & 5 in the Innovation District at the Downs are represented by Ben Keller (207-944-6450; [email protected]) and Mike Hacku (617-935-5288; [email protected]) of Atlantic National Trust. Call, text or email for more information.

