Brunswick
Tues. 5/10 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Live/Zoom
Tues. 5/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Wed. 5/11 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 5/12 5 p.m. Cable TV Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Thur. 5/12 6:30 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Mon. 5/9 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee York’s Landing
Tues. 5/10 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 5/11 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 5/12 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 5/12 1:45 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 5/12 2:30 p.m. Staff Review Meeting
Thur. 5/12 6 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 5/12 6:15 p.m. Public Hearing
Topsham
Fri. 5/6 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
Mon. 5/9 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee Conference Room
Tues. 5/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Conference Room
Tues. 5/10 6 p.m. Town Meeting Q&A Russell Room
Wed. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Conference Room
Wed. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Russell Room
Thur. 5/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
Fri. 5/13 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
