Brunswick

Tues.  5/10  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  Live/Zoom

Tues.  5/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Wed.  5/11  7 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  5/12  5 p.m.  Cable TV Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Thur.  5/12  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  5/9  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  York’s Landing

Tues.  5/10  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  5/11  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  5/12  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  5/12  1:45 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  5/12  2:30 p.m.  Staff Review Meeting

Thur.  5/12  6 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  5/12  6:15 p.m.  Public Hearing

Topsham

Fri.  5/6  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

Mon.  5/9  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  Conference Room

Tues.  5/10  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Conference Room

Tues.  5/10  6 p.m.  Town Meeting Q&A  Russell Room

Wed.  5/11  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Conference Room

Wed.  5/11  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Russell Room

Thur.  5/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

Fri.  5/13  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

