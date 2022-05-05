Historic barns topic of author talk

Don Perkins, a historian and author of “Barns of Maine,” will speak about old barns when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The society usually meets on the first Wednesday of each month.

Downtown walking tour

Discover Downtown Westbrook and Westbrook Historical Society are hosting a walking tour from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 8, on Main Street from Spring Street to Saco Street. Meet in the parking lot behind Walker Memorial Library at 800 Main St.

Police staff recognized

Records Administrator Wanda Martin was the employee of the year for the first quarter of 2022, Westbrook Police Department announced on Facebook. Employees of the quarter for 2021 were: Officer Brett Bissonnette, first quarter; Detective Jeff Stackpole, second quarter; Officer Evan Haskell, third quarter; and Officer Zipporah Velasco, fourth quarter.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 10, 1972, that the Parent-Teacher Group at Forest Street School was to honor retiring teachers Marion McFarland and Lois Brix at a party and open house in the high school cafeteria. McFarland had taught 40 years and Brix, 16. Both were to retire that June.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: