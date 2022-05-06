Farmers market makes its move May 7

The Bridgton Farmers Market celebrates its 27th season this year and will move again to its outside location on Depot Street, behind Renys, starting Saturday, May 7.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29. Local farmers and foragers are ready to offer their spring produce, including a wide variety of greens, spring onions, radishes and mushrooms. Spring seedlings as well as annual and perennial garden plants are also available. Local dairy products, baked goods, pickles, eggs, meat and crafts are for sale, too, so the market has something to offer for everyone.

The Harvest Bucks program is in force to help SNAP shoppers stretch their EBT dollars. For more information and a list of vendors, go to facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket or email [email protected]

Bird migration walks

May is the perfect month to observe spring bird migration in Maine. Join local bird expert Mary Jewett for one or all of her Monday morning walks to explore different bird habitats, from forests to wetlands – even in downtown. All walks begin at 7 a.m. On May 9 the walk will take place at the Highland Research Forest. On May 16, the event will be held at Holt Pond and include information about wildflowers. Participants will meet at the Bob Dunning Bridge on Depot Street in Pondicherry Park May 23. For more information, contact [email protected]

Join together with the band

The Bridgton Community Band has begun rehearsing for the summer season, and anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to join, regardless of age or ability.

Rehearsals are being held at Stevens Brook Elementary School on Mondays, except for Memorial Day on May 30.

The band is celebrating its 84th season with new music each week, directed by returning conductor Steven Sweetsir. Free concerts will be performed at the bandstand behind Walgreens on Wednesday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10. For more information, contact Dick Albert at [email protected]

Shredathon

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton will be shredding documents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7. All are welcome to bag or box documents and bring them in to be shredded onsite at the church, located at 33 South High St. No appointment is needed. Donations benefit local libraries. For further information, contact Joanne Cohn at 617-306-1956.

Church supper

South Bridgton Congregational Church is holding a traditional public supper featuring baked beans, brown bread, salads, a variety of casseroles and delicious homemade pies at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The supper is by reservation only and a donation of $12 per person is requested. There will be a 50/50 raffle and an auction for a May basket. For more information and to reserve a place, call Shirley Field at 647-1218. The church is located at 16 Fosterville Road in South Bridgton.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

