BIDDEFORD – Donald L. Andrews of Biddeford passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine on October 16, 1928, son of Paul and Phyllis (Hatch) Andrews. He graduated from Biddeford High School and joined the Navy in 1945, and was medically discharged on April 1, 1948. After the Navy, Don enjoyed a 19 year career at Maremont Corp. in Saco, Maine, retiring in 1980. While working at Maremont, Don also owned a lobstering business, fishing out of Biddeford Pool. Don then went on to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for seven years, and co-owned a KFC franchise, as well as Don and Ron’s Catering, fully retiring in 1989.

On May 12, 1951, Donald married the love of his life, Lucille Marcotte. Together for almost 71 years, Don and Lucille traveled extensively, enjoying their motor home with their friends and spending time with family at their camp on Bunganut Lake in Lyman, Maine. Don also enjoyed metal detecting and having coffee at Reilly’s Bakery for 30 years with his good friends. Don was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, Saco, Maine.

Don is survived by his loving wife Lucille and his four children; Linda Giles and husband Ronald, Carol Green and husband Danny, David Andrews and wife Katheryn, Larry Andrews and wife Lisa; twelve grandchildren, Kevin Giles, Stacey (Giles) Dion, Karen Green, Crystal Andrews, Brian Andrews, Ashley Williams, Joshua Andrews, Liza Bouchard, Erik Andrews, Brandon Thompson, Brittany Tinkham, and Jeffrey Thompson; 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Don is predeceased by his father and mother, Paul and Phyllis; sister Dorothy; brother Robert; an infant son; and a great-grandson.

A special thank you to Reilly’s bakery in Biddeford (Mike Reilly and daughter Elizabeth), and to the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for their caring and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford.

To view Donald’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for donations to be made in Donald’s name to Hospice of Southern Maine, 11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074

﻿

