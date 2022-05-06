James Joseph Pepper 1944 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – James J. Pepper, 77, died Saturday April 30, 2022 in Brunswick. He was born Nov. 6, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Clarence W. and Helen (Coyle) Pepper. James has been a resident of Brunswick since retiring from the United States Navy 32 years ago. In retirement he enjoyed stamp collecting and Trivia. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley L. (Ferguson) Pepper; four sisters Helen Littman, Joan Whitely, Mary King, and Frances Karnis and a brother Clarence W. Pepper. He is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. Ewing and her husband Robert of Topsham and Patricia “Trish” Doyer of Old Orchard Beach; five grandchildren; and one great- granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. o leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Mid Coast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

