OGUNQUIT – Frank Ranta passed away on April 29, 2022 at the age of 94, in his home in Ogunquit. He had some medical issues in the last couple of years, which he steadfastly denied as much as he could. Encouraged by his doctor to use a cane when he took walks, he refused. “Canes are for old people”, explained the 94-year-old Frank.

Frank grew up with his twin brother, George, in Rutland, Mass. in a Finnish-American community, and first learned English in 1st grade. Proud of his “Suomalainen” roots, he spoke Finnish whenever he had the chance. After he retired, he greatly enjoyed visiting his cousins in Toholampi and Noormarkku, Finland (where his mother, Fanni and father, Frank lived before emigrating to the U.S.).

After volunteering in 1944 at the age of 16 to serve in the Merchant Marines in World War II, Frank returned home, where he married Mary Patricia “Patsy” Mullaney. They were married for 53 years, and Patsy passed away in 2003.

They lived for many years in Paxton, Mass., where they raised six children, John, Judy, Mae, Chrissy, Dave and Cindy. Frank also leaves 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His children remember him especially for summer vacations at Hampton Beach, the many hikes he took them on, and his volunteering for Little League and Boy Scouts. Most of all, they remember him for his frequent “dad” jokes and puns. His grandkids certainly know when to call a “toe truck”.

After retiring from IBM and then Siemens Corp., where he worked for 35 years, Frank spent his retirement years in Ogunquit. He enjoyed rooting for (and cursing) the Red Sox. He loved the beach and “body surfing” in the cold Ogunquit surf. He volunteered for many years at the Wells Senior Center and with the Meals on Wheels program. He also developed and managed the FISH program for the Kennebunk Senior Center to provide rides for elderly non-drivers.

He was an avid golfer, a member of the Bandits group. Keeping up with him on the course was a challenge, he didn’t take practice swings, and jogged between shots. He also greatly enjoyed bowling in Sanford with the St. Mary’s men’s bowling league.

Frank will be honored with a service at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Wells at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, followed by a gathering at the Wells Senior Center.

