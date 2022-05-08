PORTLAND – Raye S. Mathews, 86, of Portland, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022 with his loving wife by his side.

Born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Wilson’s Beach, Campobello Island, N.B. Raye grew up in Portland and also spent many summers with his grandparents in Southport. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served honorably while stationed in Japan and Hawaii. On Nov. 20, 1959 he married the love of his life, Nancy R. Holmes. They shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Raye worked for the John J. Nissen Baking Company for 27 years. He then went to work driving buses for Cape Elizabeth Schools and for the V.I.P. Charter Bus Co. His favorite bus run was with the U.S.M students, shuttling them between Portland and Gorham, cracking jokes and telling stories to them.

Raye was lucky to share a long healthy retirement with his wife, Nancy. Together they went on lots of Caribbean cruises, trips to Florida, Alaska, and Canada. Raye was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed attending his six grandkids’ plays, chorus recitals, sporting events as well as going hunting and fishing with them.

Raye is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; and his three sons, Sterling and wife Diana, Vincent and wife Vicki, and Steven Mathews; his six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Michael, Alice, Catherine, Rachel and Jacob; as well as his kid sister, Carole Ann Haddad of Florida.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Maine Veterans’ Home for their quality and compassionate care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the V.F.W. in Portland, 687 Forest Ave. on Saturday May 14. Visiting hour at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with refreshments to follow.

