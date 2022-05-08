SOUTH PORTLAND – Henry Guiod Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022 surrounded by his wife and family.

Henry was born May 31, 1941 in Massachusetts but lived most of his life in Maine. Henry retired from the South Portland School Department. After retirement Henry spent his time helping to raise “his boys” Riley, Joseph, Austin and Kamryn. He loved being their Pops/ Papa.

Henry’s pride and joy was his large family. Henry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryle Beaver-Guiod; nine children; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Henry was an avid New England sports fan. He spent his early years playing softball and bowling. He has always had a love for baseball cards, flea markets and card shows with his longtime friends Willie, Walter and Rick. His most recent interest was going to Oxford Casino to play the slot machines. He loved Poker nights with his children and their Ferry Village neighborhood friends, he was like a second father to them.

Visiting Hours celebrating Henry’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Henry would be honored if you wore your favorite plaid or flannel. To view his memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers Henry has requested donations be made in his honor to

Trinity Day School

113 Coyle St.,

Portland, ME 04103

Guest Book