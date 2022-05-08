AUGUSTA – David W. Cushman passed away May 6, 2022, after an illness.

David was born March 16, 1957, to the late Gordon “Pete” H. and Nancy (Bone) Cushman of Falmouth and later, North Yarmouth. The youngest of their five children, David was the only one born in Maine, a point of life-long pride for him.

David was a star athlete, both at Falmouth High School as a member of the track and swim teams, and as a Maine Special Olympian in 1973.

David loved music, working security for concerts or as a roadie every chance he got and attending hundreds of concerts. Among his favorites were Frank Zappa, The Allman Brothers Band with Carlos Santana, and his ultimate- The Who at Madison Square Garden.

David was known by many in Portland and Freeport, having worked at a number of restaurants, most recently, Petrillo’s in Freeport. David had an unforgettable laugh and precise memory for the people he knew throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Polly, and brother, Peter.

He is survived by sisters Susan and Wendy; many nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

His family thanks the staff, hospice and medical teams of Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their kind and compassionate care during David’s final days and Amy E. for her support and kindness to David over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Preble Street Resource Center in Portland,

an organization that was dear to David.

Guest Book