GRAY – Mabel “Auntie” Dunsmore (Densmore) gracefully and ever so peaceful, joined her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 2, 2022, while surrounded by loved ones. Where she lived a beautiful 102 years. Born Sunday, Oct. 5, 1919, in Princeton, to Georgia (Carlton) and Ernest C. Densmore.

Per request of Mabel, the men are to wear white button up shirt, tie is optional and the women are to wear something Mabel-esque, some animal print, a little sparkle in your hair, a fun hat, or wear something lavender.

Services for Mabel Dunsmore will be Friday, May 13, visiting at 1:30 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes. Followed by a committal at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.

You may offer your condolences and memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

