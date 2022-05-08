PORTLAND – John R. Ackerman, 81, of Old Orchard Beach passed away peacefully Tuesday May 3, 2022, in Portland.

He was born in Trenton, N.J. March 15, 1941, the son of George L. and Marion (Stephens) Ackerman. He graduated from the University of Maine with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea.

John was always involved in sports and excelled in all that he participated in. In high school he earned all-county honors in both basketball and football for two consecutive years. John enjoyed running which in recent years translated into walking, and he loved chatting with neighbors he met along the way.

He taught English in Maine schools, and John worked in several colleges in Maine in the area of admissions including working for seven years as the Director of Placement and Alumni Relations at the University of Maine School of Law. Following retirement, John worked with adults with developmental disabilities as a job coach. He often commented that this was one of the most meaningful experiences of his life.

His greatest joy in life was his three sons, and he was so proud of them. John was always there to cheer them on in all that they did. He was always present in the stands for his children’s sporting and music events. He passed on his love of the woods, camping, hiking, and canoeing to his children. John was a consummate “short order cook”, and his sons inherited this talent. He could definitely make a mean Maine blueberry cake.

John was a gentle and kind man. He was smart, a voracious reader and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures such as a diner breakfast or a good book with a glass of wine or tea. He had a quick wit and a loving soul.

John was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, G. Randle Ackerman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah M. (Flynn) Ackerman to whom he has been married for almost 50 years. John also leaves his sons Adam Ackerman of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Provincetown, Mass., Jordan Ackerman and his partner Lori Rains of Trophy Club, Texas and Stephen Ackerman of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a brother, Stephen Ackerman and his wife Jane of Studio City, Calif.; a nephew, George Ackerman and two nieces, Valerie Ackerman and her husband Charles Rappaport, and Lani Ackerman-Kalla of Oxnard, Calif.

John’s family wants to thank all the caregivers at the Barron Center for their love and support while John was in their care.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

