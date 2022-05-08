WESTBROOK – Mabel A. Barbour passed away on May 4, 2022 at the age of 94, after proudly living her whole life in Westbrook.

Mabel was born on Jan. 29, 1928, in Portland, to Myron Adams and Evelyn Berry Adams. She attended Westbrook schools, and at the age of 16, went to work for S.D. Warren, where she met her husband, Grover, after he returned from WWII.

She was a member of the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, and of Mizpah Chapter OES, where she was a 50-year and Life Member (Past Matron, Past District Deputy, Grand Matron, and Past Grand Ruth in 1975). Being involved in Easter Star took her all over the country, and through her life she traveled to most of the lower 48 states, Hawaii, and went on cruises to Puerto Rico, and through Europe.

Mabel, or “Nanny” as her grandchildren knew her, loved to cook. Her homemade bread and “milk toast” will be missed by family, as well as her homemade beans, biscuits, and pies. She famously served Rabbit Pie at one of her gatherings and proceeded to hop around the house like a bunny after she revealed to everyone what they had eaten.

Mabel volunteered and made food for many charity events, and knitted mittens, hats, and baby blankets for loved ones and the NICU. Mabel also loved music, and dancing was one of her favorite things to do. She went to countless shows, and dances, where she was the life of the party. More than anything, though, Mabel loved people. She loved her family, children, and many close friends she made through the years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Grover C. Barbour, who passed away in 1989; son, Gilbert Lawrence “Larry” Barbour; and siblings Myron “Buster” Adams, Robert “Bunky” Adams, Shirley Bartlett, and Donald Chamard.

She’s survived by siblings Charles Chamard and Dora King; grandchildren Evelyn Barbour of Brunswick and her partner Richard Rubin; Jeremy Skelton of Minot, wife Abby, and their children Noah and Eleanor; nieces and nephews; and many friends, including her old neighbor, Martha Francoeur.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

