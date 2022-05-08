FALMOUTH – Mary Jane Webster, 97, a resident of Oceanview in Falmouth passed away peacefully at her Falmouth House residence on May 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born on August 7, 1924 in Norristown, Pa., a daughter of Joseph Ralph Shuler and Ruth (Potter) Shuler. She was a graduate of Norristown High School.

Jane and her husband Woody lived in Westbury, N.Y. where they raised their family. While she took on the responsible of the home, she also worked for the Country Art Gallery as the assistant director. Jane’s passions were art, painting, reading and gardening. In 1989 they moved to Southport where they lived for 17 years before moving to Falmouth.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Webster) Lincheck of St. Charles, Ill., her son, David Webster of Biddeford; her grandsons David Walker of St. Charles, Ill., Charles Walker of Charlotte, N.C., and Joseph Webster of Biddeford; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elwood “Woody” Webster; and her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” (Shuler) Webster.

There will be a gathering of friends to celebrate her life in the near future.

