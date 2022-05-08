WESTBROOK – Raymond Paul Gillespie, 70, of Larrabee Village, passed away on April 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland after a long illness.

He was born in Portland on April 20, 1952 and attended Windham High School.

Over the years, Raymond was employed at Pratt Abbott, Geiger, and most recently at Hobby Lobby.

Raymond will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had landscaping, making floral arrangements, attending car shows and car racing events, and deep-sea fishing with his father.

He will be forever remembered as a “jack of all trades, master of none”.

Raymond was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Morris.

He is survived by his parents Raymond F. Gillespie and his companion Donna of Casco and Kathryn “Kitty” Doughty of Westbrook; children William, Amy, Lindsay, and Stacy; half-brother, Todd Bellefontaine; aunt, Theresa Ganem, uncle, Stephen Sawyer; many cousins; and many dear friends at Larrabee Village.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 11 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Plains Road in Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book