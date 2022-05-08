CAPE ELIZABETH – Joyce Akerley Reynolds died on May 5, 2022 after 97 years filled with love and a gusto for life. She was very loved and is sadly missed. She was a caring Mom and friend. Her positive attitude and perseverance with life’s challenges were an example to all who knew her. She was the powerhouse behind her family with her love, laughter, strength, and wisdom characterized her loving being. She is in our heart and soul. Joyce was born on May 2, 1925 in Mars Hill. She was the daughter of Edna M. Tilley and William H. Akerley. She grew up in Mapleton until such time the family moved to Cumberland.Joyce was a graduate of Greeley High School. She pursued higher education at Becker College in Worcester, Mass., Purdue University in Hammond Ind., and the Munster Conservatory of Music in Munster, Ind.Joyce was employed for 36 years at the American Can Company in Portland where she worked in Human Resources and payroll. Joyce is survived by two daughters, Deborah Rourke of Portland and Pamela Hall of Eugene, Ore., stepchildren John Reynolds, of Tallahassee Fla., David Reynolds, of Westbrook, Sally Landau, of South Portland; Joyce has 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 11 at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, immediately followed by interment at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

